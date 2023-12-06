I have a Savings Account in a Bank. The bank withdrew money (₹ 1,75,000/-) from my savings account by account without any authorization (no check, no withdrawal slip, or anything of the kind). My bank statement do not show any proper details of the transaction.

Here is what my Bank Statement looks like:

As mentioned in the above table, the description has only gibberish with no Transaction Id created or any other details. I have tried to clarify the details with the bank branch (sent emails, and post mails) for the past 5 months with no clear response on their part.

What action should be taken? I am lost.