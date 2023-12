I wanted to buy some government bonds of roughly 3yrs to maturity and planned to hold it to maturity. My bank's app showed 3 bonds of that maturity but one is 0.1 percentage points higher in YTM.

Is there any hidden reason that a bank would offer a bond at a seemingly cheaper price compared with other ones of similar property? If I plan to hold to maturity, is it a no-brainer to take the one with highest YTM?