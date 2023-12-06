I use this page in the SEC (SEC Edgar Company Search) to search for annual reports (10-Ks) for companies in the US.

What is the equivalent url that I would go to search for Chinese companies? For example, 600519 Kweichow Moutai. Please don't link me to http://www.csrc.gov.cn/csrc_en/index.shtml, this is their SEC if im understanding correctly, but there is no box to search for a Chinese listed company.

Bonus points if you can link me to a directory of all the SEC Edgar Equivalents for all the Developed Markets according to MSCI!