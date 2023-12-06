0

I use this page in the SEC (SEC Edgar Company Search) to search for annual reports (10-Ks) for companies in the US.

What is the equivalent url that I would go to search for Chinese companies? For example, 600519 Kweichow Moutai. Please don't link me to http://www.csrc.gov.cn/csrc_en/index.shtml, this is their SEC if im understanding correctly, but there is no box to search for a Chinese listed company.

Bonus points if you can link me to a directory of all the SEC Edgar Equivalents for all the Developed Markets according to MSCI!

Improve this question
1
  • You're assuming such a thing exists. Most stock exchanges and most countries don't actually have anything like that. In most cases reports are free form, published to the stock exchange, and are available from the companies themselves. I'm not familiar with China specifically, but from my experience the US SEC with its rigid codified forms is quite exceptional. See also this question
    – littleadv
    11 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .