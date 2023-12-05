Online when I see people talk about using options to hedge, they always seem to talk about it in the put options sense.

For example you buy a stock expecting it go up, but then just to be safe you buy a put option on so if the stock goes down the only loss you made is the premium you paid.

But what is the point of this, surely a much simpler way would be just to buy a call option. That way the only risk you put is the premium and you also get the same benefits of the stock going up like you would if you were to just buy the stock? Instead of doing the two separate transactions of buying the stock and the put option.