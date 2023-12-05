Stock motion is related to perception of a company's probable future value.

That perception is not always correct. Disasters can occur (COVID-19 wiped out many small businesses that relied in direct interaction with customers), or there may be problems in the company that the market is not aware of.

So, yes, it can happen. That's part of the risk of buying an individual company's stock; you generally don't have perfect information (and if you do, you may be guilty of insider trading).

On the other hand, a company's stock price can dip before they announce a breakthrough, for the same reasons of incomplete information.

Don't assume short-term events are meaningful. Don't assume trends at any scale must continue. Don't invest without knowing what you are investing in well enough to have at least a general sense of the probabilities.