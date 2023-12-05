A online bank account was set up for with a bank called cornerstone bank I was told before I could transfer any money or have access to the account that I needed to pay a fee called account activate plus stamp duty charge, it sounds like complete bullshit is this a legit fee or are they trying to scam me?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 10 times
Hi, welcome to money.SE! Could you clarify your question? Who set up the bank account for you? Why did you not do it yourself? Have you spoken directly to the bank? Please edit to clarify?– sleske28 secs ago
