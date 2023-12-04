0

Assume that my 401(k) supports both reverse rollover from IRA and in-plan rollover to an IRA. I am doing a backdoor Roth, and want to avoid the pro-rata rule. The general way to do this is to reverse rollover the pre-tax IRA contributions to the 401(k) so that the pre-tax IRA balance is $0 on December 31. All good. However, my IRA investment options are significantly superior to my 401(k) plan, so I'd rather have the money in the IRA long term. Is it a (legal) viable strategy to reverse rollover the IRA to 401(k) late December so the balance is $0 on the 31st, and then in-plan rollover the 401(k) back to the IRA on Jan 1, or is there some gotcha that I didn't find here?

  • in-plan rollover the 401(k) back to the IRA - it's either "in plan" or "back to the IRA", it cannot be both.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

