For a positive NPV project with risk free cash flows and assuming access to a competitive money market, it is trivial to show (by appropriately borrowing or lending at the risk-free rate) that the magnitude of the NPV is precisely equivalent to money you could have in your pocket right now. My textbook (Corporate Finance by Berk and DeMarzo) seems to suggest that this property is still true for positive NPV projects when the cash flows are risky. In what sense is this true? For such risky positive NPV projects, the cash flows in question are of course expected cash flows discounted at a rate appropriate to the risk of the cash flows. Because the cash flows are not guaranteed, how can we similarly get the magnitude of the NPV as cash into our pocket right now?