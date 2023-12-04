Past result do not indicate future performance.

IV reflects the amount of uncertainty that there is about a stock's future performance. The higher the IV, the more uncertainty the market expects. It's not necessarily better, but historical volatility does not take into account recent news about a stock, and implied volatility is all about future performance, not what the stock has done in the past.

Also, just to be clear, implied volatility does not predict specific movements. It provides a range of probabilities that the market thinks the stock will move a certain amount in ether direction. Meaning the IV may predict (mathematically) that there is a 60% chance that a stock will move 30% in either direction over some time period. It does NOT say what direction that more will be in. So in can give you a range of possible stock prices with a certain level of confidence - it cannot tall you exactly how much or even in which direction a stock is expected to move.