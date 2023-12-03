How exactly does offsetting an options contract work , for example if we're to go long on a call or put position in order to offset it i would need to short a call or put position, this eventually makes my returns net 0 and im assuming the exchange knows this fact so if you were to ever go through these motions of offsetting i described above , the exchange considers it an offset rather than two separate unrelated transactions being carried out right?

However if i was to say short a call position and someone buys this off me , and i then close my position before expiry ,im out of the transaction ,but then what happens to the person i sold the call position ,what happens to the person i bought the call position from ,are they paired up ? The other question i had was i read on investopedia that when offsetting ,it doesnt matter what securities that are being used in the contract as long as they all have the same issuer, strike, and maturity features.How is this possible though,like if im shorting a call option and then want to offset it ,i cant write another call option and then buy that to offset my original short position , it just doesnt make sense ,and on top of that surely what securities you use matter when you are offsetting ,as in it has to be the same type and amount of shares ,cant just be in any shares. investopedia link :https://www.investopedia.com/terms/o/offsetting-transaction.asp its under the headline Understanding Offsetting Transactions

This lead to the rise of the question of when i do short a call position, and i write the contract,does the exchange write the contract for me ? Furthermore when i wrote this short contract can i sell my position to someone else ?as in the position of delivering the underlying stock to whoever bought my call or put(is their a term for this) , in a similar way when someone buys a call or put they can sell their position to someone else (or offset it ).

So that is essentially 4 different questions, i hope i made myself clear as i sometimes write in a confusing manner ,please tell me if you are unsure of what i wrote.