24 Nov 2023: I send £9000+ from the HSBC UK to Cathay United Bank Taiwan. The money arrived to intermediary bank (CITI BANK UK) soon. And the HSBC app tracker shown the transfer is in progress for 5 working days which means stuck in intermediary bank.

1 Dec 2023: I realised the last 3 digits of the recipent's swift code I entered was wrong, it should be XXX (headquarter) or the correct branch identify code. Then I contacted HSBC UK to try to recall the money. However they told me they can't guarantee the funds can be recalled successfully.

I don't know whether the money is still in CITI Bank UK or went to Cathay United Bank Taiwan alreay. If I entered last 3 digits Swift Code wrong, can this international transfer be completed successfully? Or I have to wait the refund, so how long can this action take?