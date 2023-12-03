0

I have been asked to make advance payment of 85 usd for LMS code inorder to make international wire transfer. Why are they not deducting. Could this be a scam attempt by the bank. The bank is unifiedfalcon.xyz. Anyone please can you help me vaidate where this is a scam or is legit?

