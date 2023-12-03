0

I need to pay 3000 € at IKEA's e-shop*, but my bank account including its credit and debit cards allows only 1000 € per day at maximum user config for the account**. As the only payment option offered, which is not using bank cards is a PayPal account – and this method allows me to gradually accumulate funds and send them at once as expected.

The only way for gradually adding the funds to PayPal account I can think of is to ask a friend with another PayPal account for help and do the following:

  1. On day 1, send 1000 € to a friend from my PayPal to his PayPal. My bank account will be charged by PayPal for 1000 €.
  2. On day 2, repeat. My account will be charged for another 1000 €.
  3. On day 3, repeat. My account will be charged for another 1000 €.
  4. After receiving all the funds, my friend will send 3000 € from his PayPal to my PayPal account.
  5. Now I have sufficient balance to pay in the e-shop using PayPal.

Is this probably the easiest way of adding funds to the account***? Or did I overlook anything? Do I understand correctly it will be without PayPal fees?

*) I am mentioning this directly because this company does not offer a possibility of bank account transfer, which usually comes with awaiting for all the money to arrive. And this company is too large to set exceptions for individuals. If a bank transfer option was available, I would simply send 1000 € on 3 sequential days and then the order would be automatically considered paid.

**) I can control daily limits, but 1000 € is the maximum amount. I can go to the bank to raise the allowable maximum to any amount, but I do not need that. This is the first transaction I ever met which cannot be resolved by other means.

***) PayPal's preferred top-up service via Trustly is currently out-of-order for my country and moreover, that service is unusable since it violates terms of the bank account, which forbid sharing of login credentials with any parties.

Improve this question
New contributor
miroxlav is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .