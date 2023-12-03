I need to pay 3000 € at IKEA's e-shop*, but my bank account including its credit and debit cards allows only 1000 € per day at maximum user config for the account**. As the only payment option offered, which is not using bank cards is a PayPal account – and this method allows me to gradually accumulate funds and send them at once as expected.

The only way for gradually adding the funds to PayPal account I can think of is to ask a friend with another PayPal account for help and do the following:

On day 1, send 1000 € to a friend from my PayPal to his PayPal. My bank account will be charged by PayPal for 1000 €. On day 2, repeat. My account will be charged for another 1000 €. On day 3, repeat. My account will be charged for another 1000 €. After receiving all the funds, my friend will send 3000 € from his PayPal to my PayPal account. Now I have sufficient balance to pay in the e-shop using PayPal.

Is this probably the easiest way of adding funds to the account***? Or did I overlook anything? Do I understand correctly it will be without PayPal fees?

*) I am mentioning this directly because this company does not offer a possibility of bank account transfer, which usually comes with awaiting for all the money to arrive. And this company is too large to set exceptions for individuals. If a bank transfer option was available, I would simply send 1000 € on 3 sequential days and then the order would be automatically considered paid.

**) I can control daily limits, but 1000 € is the maximum amount. I can go to the bank to raise the allowable maximum to any amount, but I do not need that. This is the first transaction I ever met which cannot be resolved by other means.

***) PayPal's preferred top-up service via Trustly is currently out-of-order for my country and moreover, that service is unusable since it violates terms of the bank account, which forbid sharing of login credentials with any parties.