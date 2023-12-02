0

I have 2 debts

the first is my mortgage ($600,000) on 3.3% interest rate

and the other is my study loan ($60,000) on 7.0% interest rate

I made savings of $30,000 I want to use to pay my debts

Which one is better to pay first and why?

