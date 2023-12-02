I have 2 debts
the first is my mortgage ($600,000) on 3.3% interest rate
and the other is my study loan ($60,000) on 7.0% interest rate
I made savings of $30,000 I want to use to pay my debts
Which one is better to pay first and why?
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I have 2 debts
the first is my mortgage ($600,000) on 3.3% interest rate
and the other is my study loan ($60,000) on 7.0% interest rate
I made savings of $30,000 I want to use to pay my debts
Which one is better to pay first and why?