I’ve worked as a freelancer from Europe with an American art agency for years and still get some royalties.

In 2017 they suddenly changed the tax withholding from 0% to 10% this was not correct but I didn’t know I did ask about the change in early 2018 at the time I thought they were right until I quit the agency and started direct freelance jobs with American business and they did not withhold the tax since my country has a tax treaty 0%. Since I still got some royalties through the agency I asked about it and now they will pay the overwithheld tax for 2023 but what about the previous years?

Now I did make it clear that I want a solution for the prior years. What is the process for this employer who has wrongly overwithheld tax until this year that I told them it’s not correct (I had also asked about it in Jan 2018 email).

What can I demand from them?

Thank you, Jaime