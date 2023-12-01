There may not be a closed-form formula to determine the length due to the extra periodic payment, but the algorithm can be done fairly easily in a spreadsheet:

You need 5 columns: Month, Payment, Interest, Principal, and Balance. Start with the "zero" row with the initial balance in the "Balance" column use the following formulas in each column starting in row 1:

Payment: payment amount (accounting for the extra payment every 12th month)

Interest: Previous month's balance * interest_rate / 12

Principal: Payment - Interest

Balance: Previous Row's Balance - Principal

Copy the formulas down until you get to a zero or negative Balance (you could adjust the last payment for the final month to get the balance to exactly zero, but since you just want the length and total interest you just need the formulas up to the row that clears the balance)

The total financing cost will be the sum of the interest column.

If you want to check your work, by my calculations it would take 36 months to pay off the loan with a total interest amount of just over 60,000 units.