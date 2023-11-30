0

I'm interested in calculating the TER impact on my investment over a long time. Is it possible to calculate how much are the total expense in a periodic investment (say of a given period P) for Y years of M dollars/euros/whatever, in an ETF with a given TER and a given yearly return R? Can someone link me the formula, even if it's for a "fixed" period (for example if it supposes the M dollars are invested yearly and it's not choosable)?

I only found (online) this calculator based on this paper which is, unfortunately, unaccessible, so I can't find if it's from a trustable source and it doesn't give me any idea on what it's doing. Also, the calculator only lets me put yearly investments.

Note that, if it's important to know the currency of the investment, I would invest in an unhedged ETF in euros.

  The calculator is not based on the paper you linked. That paper tries to figure out why the TER of an ETF has a specific value (e.g. if there is some common factor why some ETFs are cheaper than others). You (and the calculator) just want to know, with a given TER, how much it costs you. Note that the calculator has a long description about how it works, with formulas and examples. It might help if you read the description and tell us if/where you struggled somewhere, otherwise, just copying the description should answer your question.
