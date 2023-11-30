My RSU vesting happens with an associated sell-to-cover transaction for tax purposes. The page on my brokerage (E-Trade)'s website shows the cost-basis for this transaction as though it was calculated using the LIFO method (i.e. the cost was very close to the vesting price).

However, since I already had some vested shares in my account from a previous date (when the vesting price was higher), I feel I can claim some capital loss on this sell-to-cover transaction by using the FIFO method!

I had set my default cost-basis method to be FIFO (in the account's settings), but from the above, it seems that the sell-to-cover did not use it!

So my question is: Are sell-to-cover transactions "forced" to use LIFO (by the IRS perhaps)? Or is it a broker-specific thing?