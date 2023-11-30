I started a gofundme campaign and shared it on social media. I was contacted by several people wanting to market my campaign for a fee. I declined. That is not the issue. The issue is several people contacted me stating they wanted to help and would send me a check via email for mobile deposit. They wanted my full name (which is on my gofundme for anyone to see already) and my bank name and my email. I kindly replied "If you would like to donate to my gofundme campaign to please use the link to the campaign. They said they could only donate by their company payroll and the check would be emailed. Alarms are going off. I knew it was a scam. I decided to see what they would do so I gave them the name of a bank I don't use and they sent a image of a check, front and back for $900. It was painfully obvious the check was fake and had been altered. The person asked if I received the email. I said yes and they asked me to take a screenshot of the transaction after I deposited it. I explained in no way was I going to deposit the check. That I could see the check was altered and they should be ashamed of themselves for trying to scam people. They kept saying it was not fake and that they only want to help my gofundme campaign insisting the check would not bounce and was valid. For several hours they kept messaging me trying to convince me to deposit the check. I refused staying in no way would I deposit it and that it would be a federal crime to do so. Bank fraud is no joke. They started sending me images of messages containing proof of deposit from supposably other people they had helped in the past. Two had phone numbers showing but I could tell there was some altering of the images as well. People be aware! Nobody is going to ask you to do this unless it is a scam.