I have three children and am heading into the college years. I would like to treat them equally when it comes to providing for college education, but I can't define “equally” to my own satisfaction. I can predict that their educational expenses will be different:

Different colleges have different costs

Different kids might get different scholarships

Travel expenses will be different between siblings

Some of those factors are directly under my children's control (e.g., deciding to go to a more expensive rather than a less expensive school), and some they can influence at least partially (e.g., having better grades and therefore better scholarships, being more diligent to apply for scholarships).

I'm also expecting that student loans will be needed.

Any number of difficult scenarios could arise. If I commit to making an equal financial contribution to each child, which seems fair, suppose one gets a full ride someplace? Do I just not have college expenses for that child, or should they get a sum of money for a down payment on a house or something?

I'm curious about different ways to think about this; I imagine there are different schools of thought. What are they?