Lately, I see a whole bunch of apps which basically all have a theme of "play mobile games, and get free money by doing so", I think the most widely advertised is Mistplay.

At first glance, this doesn't seem legit - most of such games are free to play (with microtransactions/ads), so how would Mistplay owner, or other companies with such apps make any money to pay people out rewards, never mind produce profit for the company?

Are those apps legit? If so, how?