The question must be very simple but I'm still struggling.

Let's suppose that I have an import-export business. Then I have a discounted CF which is formed by subtracting all costs & taxes from the revenue. I do not understand if I have to count initial costs for normal transaction (1 deal/cycle of trading goods) as IC to count NPV for such a project. Is it OK to say that a project where I put $100,000 per each transaction, and get a return around $120,000 does not have -IC given that each time every deal costs me 100,000 dollars?

Unlike an "ordinary" investment project where I have IC, for example, -$100,000 spent on special equipment or whatever, the trade transactions imply that this initial 100 thousand dollars will not disappear but actually will be there after each transaction is completed.

On another hand, we can say that those 100,000 dollars are frozen for a certain period, and then it can be considered a -IC. So, which is the right way to calculate NPV for trade projects where we do not have actual investments except turnover capital we use to trade?