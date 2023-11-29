0

The question must be very simple but I'm still struggling.

Let's suppose that I have an import-export business. Then I have a discounted CF which is formed by subtracting all costs & taxes from the revenue. I do not understand if I have to count initial costs for normal transaction (1 deal/cycle of trading goods) as IC to count NPV for such a project. Is it OK to say that a project where I put $100,000 per each transaction, and get a return around $120,000 does not have -IC given that each time every deal costs me 100,000 dollars?

Unlike an "ordinary" investment project where I have IC, for example, -$100,000 spent on special equipment or whatever, the trade transactions imply that this initial 100 thousand dollars will not disappear but actually will be there after each transaction is completed.

On another hand, we can say that those 100,000 dollars are frozen for a certain period, and then it can be considered a -IC. So, which is the right way to calculate NPV for trade projects where we do not have actual investments except turnover capital we use to trade?

I may not fully understand the scenario, but ALL cashflows are included when you are doing an NPV analysis. IF the timing between the purchase and sale is very short, you could possibly just count the net profit as "cashflow" and discount it back to the present.

However, I'm not sure an NPV analysis is the most suitable here. It sounds like your model is to make purchases over time, then sell them for a profit. The NPV of such a model will ALWAYS be positive unless you have very large lags between the purchase and sale.

NPV is more suitable when you make a large upfront purchase that generates cashflows over time, to see if the project is more profitable than, for example, investing it is something else with equivalent risk (and expected return).

Another way to look at it is to look at the first 100k as the "seed capital", then assume the profits from the first sale will finance the second, etc., until you eventually sell the "last" item to recoup you initial investment. The NPV analysis would then discount the net profit of each sale back to the present, and would tell you if the plan is more profitable than investing the 100k in something else (discounting the cashflows at the alternative rate of return).

