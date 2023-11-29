I thought of investing in a "ladder" of US Treasury Bonds over the next 30 years or so in such a way that the total dividends + bond maturity redemptions result in a uniform target cash flow (kind of similar to laddered CDs) per year
e.g. Let's say I need
$15000 per year for the next
5 years. I buy bonds
B1,
B2,
B3,
B4 and
B5 - each maturing on years
1,
2,
3,
4 and
5 respectively. But I buy them in such a way that my cash flow for any year is constant.
The cashflow per year would look like this:
cashflow_year_1 = maturity(B1) + dividends(B1) + dividends(B2) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividend(B5)
cashflow_year_2 = maturity(B2) + dividends(B2) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5)
cashflow_year_3 = maturity(B3) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5)
cashflow_year_4 = maturity(B4) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5)
cashflow_year_5 = maturity(B5) + dividends(B5)
Now we need to solve the above equations in such a way that each
cashflow_year_* is equal given bonds
B1,
B2,
B3,
B4 and
B5.
What is this strategy called? Are there any online services that would automatically build this portfolio for me given my cash flow requirements?
I searched for "Bond Ladder" and could not find anything so I wrote my own calculator:
Source code: https://github.com/pathikrit/fixed_income_annuity
App: https://fixed-income-annuity.streamlit.app/
The screenshot below is a sample run:
My calculator accepts a set of available bonds (export from Fidelity) and chooses the greediest subset of the highest yield to maturity bonds and constructs the portfolio given target cash flow.
Obviously, I did not invent anything new here - this must exist! What is it called?