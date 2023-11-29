I thought of investing in a "ladder" of US Treasury Bonds over the next 30 years or so in such a way that the total dividends + bond maturity redemptions result in a uniform target cash flow (kind of similar to laddered CDs) per year

e.g. Let's say I need $15000 per year for the next 5 years . I buy bonds B1 , B2 , B3 , B4 and B5 - each maturing on years 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 and 5 respectively. But I buy them in such a way that my cash flow for any year is constant.

The cashflow per year would look like this:

cashflow_year_1 = maturity(B1) + dividends(B1) + dividends(B2) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividend(B5) cashflow_year_2 = maturity(B2) + dividends(B2) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5) cashflow_year_3 = maturity(B3) + dividends(B3) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5) cashflow_year_4 = maturity(B4) + dividends(B4) + dividends(B5) cashflow_year_5 = maturity(B5) + dividends(B5)

Now we need to solve the above equations in such a way that each cashflow_year_* is equal given bonds B1 , B2 , B3 , B4 and B5 .

What is this strategy called? Are there any online services that would automatically build this portfolio for me given my cash flow requirements?

I searched for "Bond Ladder" and could not find anything so I wrote my own calculator:

Source code: https://github.com/pathikrit/fixed_income_annuity

App: https://fixed-income-annuity.streamlit.app/

The screenshot below is a sample run:

My calculator accepts a set of available bonds (export from Fidelity) and chooses the greediest subset of the highest yield to maturity bonds and constructs the portfolio given target cash flow.

Obviously, I did not invent anything new here - this must exist! What is it called?