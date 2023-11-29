I own a few shares in some large publicly-traded US company. This company gets acquired and "goes private". Am I required to give up my shares in the acquisition? What if, for whatever reason, I don't want to cooperate? Are my shares still worth anything? Do I still get dividends? What is the law on this?
You get to vote as a shareholder. If by bylaws a vote passes to go private, your shares will be included no matter how you personally voted. You'll get bought out. This is usually done automatically by the brokerage.