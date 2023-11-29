My stepmother asked me to co-sign on a brand new car. I did it because I felt obligated.

When we got to the dealership they said her credit was so messed up to get the car I had to be the primary and she could not even be on the car.

I really didn't want to do it because I worked very hard to get my credit score where it was, but the car salesperson made it sound as though it could never hurt my credit only help it. So reluctantly I did it with the understanding that in 12mths she would switch the car and financing into her name and she would be working to fix her credit in the meantime.

One year came and went, two years came and went, now we are approaching three years. She has ruined my credit with late and missed payments and I have repeatedly kept asking her to get the car out of my name.

On top of that I find out her son that is on parole is driving the car, while I have been stuck for 8 mths with no car.

Enough is enough. How can I get the car out my name with or without her help, and can I call the dealership and tell them where the car is and have them get the car. Or can I legally call the car in as stolen?

(Some extra information: The car and registration is solely in my name, however she pays the car note -- late every month, but she pays it nonetheless. The only thing in her name is the insurance she put on the vehicle.

I called her today and gave her until Friday to either drop the car off to me or I am calling the car in stolen, and I reiterated that I mean this Friday not next.)

Is this the way I should go about it? How can I fix my credit or get this car out my name? Can she fight me on this? I'm in California just F.Y.I. please help