Let’s say I have 300 shares in my taxable brokerage account and they are worth $500 each; I want to take a break from working for three years; and I intend to fund this time off by selling the shares. That’s $150,000 in proceeds, or $50,000 per year before taxes. I expect that to be enough to cover expenses.

The concern is that I’ve already made a lot of money this year at work, and a lot of the $150,000 in proceeds will be capital gains, so I’d be looking at a huge tax bill this year if I sold right now. I obviously don’t want to sell stock as I go if I’m going to commit to the time off because the price could drop, leaving me with not enough to cover expenses. This is what made me think of buying put options instead of selling stock. The at-the-money put for January currently has an ask that would cost me ~$1800 for one contract, the following January is ~$3600, and it’s ~$4500 for the January after that. So, it could cost me around $10,000 to insure against future price drops by buying these options, while allowing me to sell over time to spread out the tax burden. I do have a 3-6 month “loss-of-income fund” (I call it) of $25,000, that I’d be willing to spend on this 3-year break, especially if it saved me more than that in taxes.

Then it occurred to me that I could recoup most of the $10k by taking the opposite position in my Roth IRA (i.e. write the same 3 contracts for a credit.) Instead of selling the shares in the taxable account (generating a large tax bill), I could sell shares in the Roth IRA right now (with no tax bill), write cash-secured puts, and then buy the protective puts in the taxable account to create the initial setup.

If the market is down at expiration (January), I can exercise that year’s contract to get the $50k for that year, and I’ll get assigned on that same contract in the IRA, which just means I’ll be buying the shares back at the price I sold at. If the market is up, that year’s contract expires worthless, so I just sell $50,000 worth of shares I need to for the year, and buy them back in the IRA with the original $50,000 that was securing the put. If the market is up high enough, the gain in the taxable account will offset the original cost of the puts, and the taxable account will be worth more than if I would’ve sold at the start (and the IRA would be worth less than it would have been).

The net result across the whole portfolio would be the same as just selling the shares at the start. The key difference is between the accounts, the $150,000 in shares plus $10,000 additional capital brought in takes an initial $10,000 hit to buy the protective puts, is fully insured from going down in value because of the puts, and maintains an unlimited upside (unless I decide to write calls), while the IRA gets an initial credit from the put writes and ends up either buying all its shares back at the price it sold them for if the market’s down or uses all its initial $150,000 in proceeds to buy back less shares at higher prices as the taxable sells $50,000 each January to spread the tax burden and also gets to keep any extra shares the IRA can’t buy back when the price is up.

It accomplishes spreading out the tax burden, and the possibility of a transfer of wealth from the IRA to the taxable account to help with pre-retirement liquidity depending on how high the market goes, and a more limited risk of transfer of wealth in the other direction if the market doesn’t go up enough. (And that could be compensated for by writing calls - but that’s a separate question.)

That leads me to my question. It seems like a very elegant solution. I am selling the shares in the IRA instead of the taxable account so that there is no tax burden now. The offsetting put positions between the accounts create a “gate“ that allows for the exchange of shares for cash at times and minimum price determined by the put contracts’ expiration dates and strike price.

But, What are the consequences (tax and otherwise) of simultaneously selling to open a put option in an IRA and buying to open the same contract in a taxable account considering (if it matters) I am selling the underlying in the IRA at the onset of the positions?

Am I missing some negative consequence? I don’t know what I don’t know.

Thanks!