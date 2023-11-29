What are the consequences (tax and otherwise) of simultaneously buying a put option contract long in a taxable brokerage account and selling the same (cash-secured) put contract short in my Roth IRA?

Why on earth would someone do that?

Well, let’s say I have at least 300 shares (of the underlying) in each account and they are worth $500 each; I want to take a break from working for three years; and I intend to fund this time off by selling 300 shares in the taxable account. That’s $150,000 in proceeds, or $50,000 per year before taxes. I expect that to be enough to cover expenses.

The concern is that I’ve already made a lot of money this year at work, and a lot of the $150,000 in proceeds will be capital gains, so I’d be looking at a huge tax bill this year if I sold right now. I don’t want to sell stock as I go either because the price could drop, leaving me with not enough to cover expenses. This is what made me think of buying put options. The at-the-money contract for January currently has an ask that would cost me ~$1800 for one contract, the following January is ~$3600, and it’s ~$4500 for the January after that. So, I could spend around $10,000 to insure against a price drop. I do have a 3-6 month “loss-of-income fund” (I call it) of $25,000, that I’d be willing to spend on this 3-year break. So, I can afford it, but I’d have to figure out if the $10k hit is worth it to me to do it that way.

Then it occurred to me that I could recoup most of the $10k by selling short the same 3 contracts in my Roth IRA. Instead of selling the shares in the taxable account (generating a large tax bill), I could sell 300 shares in the Roth IRA right now (with no tax bill), use the proceeds to cash-secure the put writes in case of assignment, and then buy the puts long in the taxable account, insuring me against market risk in the taxable account, without having to sell those shares all at once.

If the market is down at expiration, I can exercise to get the $50k for that year, and I’ll get assigned in the IRA, which just means I’ll be buying the shares back at the price I sold at. If the market is up, all the contracts expire worthless, so no harm done. If the market is up high enough, the IRA will be less well off than if I hadn’t have sold in there, but that will be partially offset by the taxable account being more well off for not having sold at the lower price. Plus, I’m also not worried about that anyway since I calculate that I have saved more than enough in my retirement accounts to cover expenses from 60 years old through death by old age, anyway. I’m just waiting until I’m old enough to be able to start withdrawing those funds without penalties. If the market goes way up, I’m not going to be crying that I could have made more.

It seems like a very elegant solution. Am I missing some negative consequence?