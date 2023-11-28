Two weeks ago, my husband lost his job. We NEED money and I used to edit and proofread before my son was born. I put my resume on Indeed and was contacted by a Law office, Yasrebi Law out of California. After my interview, the hiring manager (or whatever you call him) said I would need to allow them to deliver equipment to me. A lot of companies do this in order to make sure they have installed software properly and that security is to their standards. BUT he wanted to send me a check which I would print and scan to my bank using the mobile bank deposit. Since he was from California and I'm on the other side of the country it would save time. I called the bank the check was issued from and was told it had cleared there. I called the bank because I saw this post about people getting scammed. I really need a job and I feel like I am not seeing the obvious way they would get money from me by doing this. The company is legitimate, the bank is legitimate. And just this very second it hit me that maybe I should just call the law office and ask them their policy on this type of issue? I wonder how THAT would go over, assuming it is a legitimate deal? (Can I just say I HATE that their are people who cause other people this level of anxiety over finding a job?) Any advice would be great. Thanks.
1Did they call you? Have you ever called that law office at their official public number? Emailing a check is very suspicious, especially from lawyers. I'm sure they could have overnight a paper check for you.– littleadv33 mins ago
1It seems you may have already attempted to deposit this cheque - the onus is on YOU to call your bank and let them know you now suspect it may be fraud. You do not want to be implicated in the money laundering likely taking place here.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon12 mins ago
1Side note - your scam-dar should have first gone off when you were going to be paid before doing any work - how would they know that you weren't going to take the money and run away? They wouldn't operate like that, and that means they have ulterior motives.– Grade 'Eh' Bacon10 mins ago
1SEE! This is what I keep thinking. I haven't called them but I am going to now because someone else asked if I had. I thought about it when I asked the question. I really need a job, so would hate for them to them think I'm suspicious about everything, but I'd rather keep the money I have than fall for a scam and lose what I have to keep us fed because I was desperate. And, honestly, after reading all the ways people get scammed, I guess I am suspicious to the 10th power. I will let you know what I find out!– Beth Price Almeida10 mins ago
1 Answer
When you deposit a cheque, your bank will likely release the funds to you before it has actually 'cleared'. This means there is a period of time where the bank basically puts it on good faith that the cheque you have provided is legitimate, and you then have the ability to use that cash as you normally would. Then later, if it is discovered that the cheque is fraudulent / comes from an account with insufficient funds, the bank will revoke the deposit, as if it never happened.
'Cheque Clearing Scams' are one of the most common form of payment scam that exist. Most likely the next step is after you deposit a cheque, you will be told they overpaid you / you need to pay for some 'employment service' out of the cheque they have given you. This makes you a 'money mule' who is assisting a criminal organization with money laundering. They use intermediary accounts to try and swiftly disburse ill-gotten gains from various sources.
NOTE: Even if they do not immediately act in a way that you understand how the scam would work, the fact that they are asking you to print your own cheque [??????????] is insane - after you print it, would you need to sign it? This is not how anyone does business!!