Two weeks ago, my husband lost his job. We NEED money and I used to edit and proofread before my son was born. I put my resume on Indeed and was contacted by a Law office, Yasrebi Law out of California.

After my interview, the hiring manager (or whatever you call him) said I would need to allow them to deliver equipment to me. A lot of companies do this in order to make sure they have installed software properly and that security is to their standards. BUT he wanted to send me a check which I would print and scan to my bank using the mobile bank deposit. Since he was from California and I'm on the other side of the country it would save time.

I called the bank the check was issued from and was told it had cleared there. I called the bank because I saw this post about people getting scammed. I really need a job and I feel like I am not seeing the obvious way they would get money from me by doing this. The company is legitimate, the bank is legitimate. And just this very second it hit me that maybe I should just call the law office and ask them their policy on this type of issue? I wonder how THAT would go over, assuming it is a legitimate deal? (Can I just say I HATE that their are people who cause other people this level of anxiety over finding a job?) Any advice would be great. Thanks.