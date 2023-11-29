I tried to search but couldn't find anything similar, all the links were for the USA.

Does the idea of undistributed earnings tax (for Personal Holding Company) exist in Hong-Kong and Singapore?

Being a Japanese tax resident, why would my Limited company in HK/SG fall under the Japanese jurisdiction? We are 2 different entities, that doesn't make sense to me. A limited company isn't a sole-proprietor company, not a pass-through system.

The Japanese jurisdiction has a similar tax, with a certain threshold.