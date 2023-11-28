I tried to search but couldn't find anything similar, all the links were for the USA.

If your company is considered PHC/Personal Holding Company, you might have an additional tax liability on the undistributed earnings.

Does the idea of Personal Holding Company exist in any other country? Especially in Hong-Kong, Singapore and Japan?

Singapore:

There are no special rules for taxing the undistributed income of foreign subsidiaries. https://taxsummaries.pwc.com/singapore/corporate/income-determination

Japan:

Seems to be the case, between 10 and 20% of additional tax: https://www.grantthornton.jp/globalassets/pdf/newsletter/bulletin/bulletin_201607.pdf

HongKong:

Not found yet