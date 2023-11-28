0

Before talking to a tax advisor, I'd like your inputs and your experience.

This is very important:

  • I'm a permanent resident in Japan, French-citizen
  • My marginal rate is high, I'd pay 50+% on any extra income.
  • My business happens outside the US, in Asia.
  • 100-200k US$/year of corporate gross income

I'd like to establish a company to "buffer" my extra income I consider as bonus. And retrieve the money in few years once my marginal rate will be lower, or in a more advantageous situation. Possibly, I could move for a year to a different country.

I was thinking about many countries, with trade-offs. (Eg. Hong-Kong, Singapore, Delaware and Wyoming?!)

Questions

I'd like to talk about the Delaware C-corp since SE seems more knowledgeable about it. A Delaware LLC isn't suitable since it's a pass-through (sole-proprietor) system and I'm sure I'll be taxed based on my Japanese marginal rate (cf. USJP treaty). It would completely defeat the purpose of a company.

I shouldn't pay anything other than the Federal tax 8.7% on gross income and a Registered Agent Fee.

  • How easy is it to withdraw my company's money in the future? What else need to be payed at that moment?
  • The C-corp withholding dividend tax seems to be 30% if non-resident. What's the point of a Delaware in my situation?

Edit: Writing the post, I think, Delaware or not doesn't matter, it's a C-corp, no advantage.

  • What would you do in my situation (to buffer income to be withdrawn later)?

Other countries:

  • HK's profits tax is also around 8% with no dividends tax. If I move there for long enough to be considered tax-resident, I'll be able to withdraw all the money without being taxed. But the incorporation is costly for non-resident.

  • Singapore is a bit better, in my gross income range, it's basically 0% for 3years, ~8% after that. No dividends tax. Costly for non-resident.

  • You're not mentioning your citizenship. If you're a US citizen, not only will any of that not work, but you'll have additional tax consequences for having a foreign company ownership.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I added it. Thanks!
    – Alexis
    58 mins ago

I shouldn't pay anything other than the Federal tax 8.7% on gross income and a Registered Agent Fee.

Corporate tax rate in the US is 21% for 2023. Where does the 8.7% come from?

You would also need to pay yourself a reasonable salary as the corporate employee if you're doing any work for the company, which it sounds like you intend to. For that the corporation needs to be registered in Japan as your employer, pay you a salary, payroll taxes and benefits.

Since you derive corporate income in Japan, the corporation may also be subject to Japanese corporate tax regime, which I'm not familiar with.

Last but not least, C-Corps have to pay an additional tax on earnings they do not distribute to their owners, specifically to prevent the scenario you're describing. That's an additional 20% on earnings retained beyond $250K.

How easy is it to withdraw my company's money in the future? What else need to be payed at that moment?

Easy, if you have proper accounting and reporting set up. The distributions would be considered dividends and taxed as such.

The C-corp withholding dividend tax seems to be 30% if non-resident. What's the point of a Delaware in my situation?

None. I don't know why people are so hung up on Delaware for their small business. Delaware's Court of Chancery is why large businesses want to be in that jurisdiction, but for any individual small-business owner it is very unlikely to ever be relevant.

What would you do in my situation (to buffer income to be withdrawn later)?

Most tax jurisdictions have laws to prevent this, as I've shown in the case of US C-Corps. It is very unlikely that you'd succeed in this without engaging a specialist tax adviser proficient in tax avoidance techniques in your jurisdiction.

  • Regarding the 8.7%: revenue.delaware.gov/business-tax-forms/… and many other official links.
    – Alexis
    57 mins ago
  • Could you source your 2nd statement? I assume it's mandatory for US companies only.
    – Alexis
    52 mins ago
  • Thanks for the confirmation about Delaware.
    – Alexis
    50 mins ago
  • 1
    @Alexis re 8.7% - that's the State tax (in Delaware). That's not the Federal tax. Re the salary - yes, if you're creating a US C-Corp in DE then that's the rule, I don't know anything about HK or SIN or France.
    – littleadv
    36 mins ago
  • 1
    In the US this type of companies is called "personal holding company", and there's actually additional tax rules about it on top of what I described. In some places they call it "wallet companies" or "personal companies"
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago

