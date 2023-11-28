Before talking to a tax advisor, I'd like your inputs and your experience.

This is very important:

I'm a permanent resident in Japan , French-citizen

, French-citizen My marginal rate is high, I'd pay 50+% on any extra income.

My business happens outside the US , in Asia.

, in Asia. 100-200k US$/year of corporate gross income

I'd like to establish a company to "buffer" my extra income I consider as bonus. And retrieve the money in few years once my marginal rate will be lower, or in a more advantageous situation. Possibly, I could move for a year to a different country.

I was thinking about many countries, with trade-offs. (Eg. Hong-Kong, Singapore, Delaware and Wyoming?!)

Questions

I'd like to talk about the Delaware C-corp since SE seems more knowledgeable about it. A Delaware LLC isn't suitable since it's a pass-through (sole-proprietor) system and I'm sure I'll be taxed based on my Japanese marginal rate (cf. USJP treaty). It would completely defeat the purpose of a company.

I shouldn't pay anything other than the Federal tax 8.7% on gross income and a Registered Agent Fee .

How easy is it to withdraw my company's money in the future? What else need to be payed at that moment?

The C-corp withholding dividend tax seems to be 30% if non-resident. What's the point of a Delaware in my situation?

Edit: Writing the post, I think, Delaware or not doesn't matter, it's a C-corp, no advantage.

What would you do in my situation (to buffer income to be withdrawn later)?

Other countries: