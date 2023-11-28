Before talking to a tax advisor, I'd like your inputs and your experience.
This is very important:
- I'm a permanent resident in Japan, French-citizen
- My marginal rate is high, I'd pay 50+% on any extra income.
- My business happens outside the US, in Asia.
- 100-200k US$/year of corporate gross income
I'd like to establish a company to "buffer" my extra income I consider as bonus. And retrieve the money in few years once my marginal rate will be lower, or in a more advantageous situation. Possibly, I could move for a year to a different country.
I was thinking about many countries, with trade-offs. (Eg. Hong-Kong, Singapore, Delaware and Wyoming?!)
Questions
I'd like to talk about the
Delaware C-corp since SE seems more knowledgeable about it. A Delaware LLC isn't suitable since it's a pass-through (sole-proprietor) system and I'm sure I'll be taxed based on my Japanese marginal rate (cf. USJP treaty). It would completely defeat the purpose of a company.
I shouldn't pay anything other than the
Federal tax 8.7% on gross income and a
Registered Agent Fee.
- How easy is it to withdraw my company's money in the future? What else need to be payed at that moment?
- The C-corp withholding dividend tax seems to be 30% if non-resident. What's the point of a Delaware in my situation?
Edit: Writing the post, I think, Delaware or not doesn't matter, it's a C-corp, no advantage.
- What would you do in my situation (to buffer income to be withdrawn later)?
Other countries:
HK's profits tax is also around 8% with no dividends tax. If I move there for long enough to be considered tax-resident, I'll be able to withdraw all the money without being taxed. But the incorporation is costly for non-resident.
Singapore is a bit better, in my gross income range, it's basically 0% for 3years, ~8% after that. No dividends tax. Costly for non-resident.