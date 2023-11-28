I was expecting an incoming foreign transfer into my checking account. After much delay, the bank informed me that the wire transfer landed in someone else's account. I realized that the sender made a mistake in my account number.

The person who received my money refuses to pick up phone calls and communication from the bank and I am unable to retrieve the money as a result. How can I get my money back from that person? I already tried everything with the bank and they could not help. It is worth mentioning that the bank manager assured me the money will be rejected, however, the money was not rejected and returned and landed in some random guy (or gal) account.

Is there any way to get my money back?