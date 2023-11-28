0

I was expecting an incoming foreign transfer into my checking account. After much delay, the bank informed me that the wire transfer landed in someone else's account. I realized that the sender made a mistake in my account number.

The person who received my money refuses to pick up phone calls and communication from the bank and I am unable to retrieve the money as a result. How can I get my money back from that person? I already tried everything with the bank and they could not help. It is worth mentioning that the bank manager assured me the money will be rejected, however, the money was not rejected and returned and landed in some random guy (or gal) account.

Is there any way to get my money back?

New contributor
user2977238 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 4
    It sounds like the sender needs to get it back. The money was never yours at any point, you can't "get back" something you never had to begin with. If Alice owes Bob money, she can't fulfill her obligation by paying Charlie, and then telling Bob to fix the mistake. There is no circumstance in which Charlie should mistakenly receive money from Alice, and forward it on to Bob instead of simply sending it back to Alice. You are Bob; this seems entirely like Alice's problem.
    – Nuclear Hoagie
    4 hours ago
  • 3
    Are you sure this isn't a scam? As @NuclearHoagie points out, if the sender sent the money to the wrong account, it would be the sender's issue to resolve. If the bank is convinced that the wire was sent to the wrong recipient, it is fully capable of reversing the transaction without needing to speak with the incorrect recipient. That plus a foreign wire that just happened to be incorrect but land in a valid account makes me suspicious that there is fraud.
    – Justin Cave
    4 hours ago

