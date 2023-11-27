How do i find all stockholders by holding percentage of a publicly listed company in Canada. Including miniority stakeholders.
1Individuals below the threshold of significant ownership [likely 10%?] will not have their information publicly available. What is it you are looking to determine?– Grade 'Eh' Bacon1 hour ago
i am trying to find the concentration of shares and is the management trying to obfscutae the share holding pattern by holding stocks through multiple numbered entities– kanduken12 mins ago
