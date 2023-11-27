0

How do i find all stockholders by holding percentage of a publicly listed company in Canada. Including miniority stakeholders.

Improve this question
New contributor
kanduken is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 1
    Individuals below the threshold of significant ownership [likely 10%?] will not have their information publicly available. What is it you are looking to determine?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    1 hour ago
  • i am trying to find the concentration of shares and is the management trying to obfscutae the share holding pattern by holding stocks through multiple numbered entities
    – kanduken
    12 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .