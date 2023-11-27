I'm trying to figure out how to get access to the Expert Market. From reading the regulatory filings you need to either be an institutional investor, accredited investor, or a qualified expert. I'm not sure how qualified expert is determined. However, even if you're an accredited investor no US broker will let a US citizen buy through them still. There are some small brokers that will allow a non-citizen to buy through them.

How can a US citizen access these securities? Are there any known brokerages they can use?