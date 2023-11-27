I own 100% of a US based LLC, in Wyoming, and I am a non-resident of the United States. I want to know if I need to file form 5472 even though my company had no transactions whatsoever.

I paid a third party service to send all the required documentation to the IRS and to form my LLC. Is this important? Since on Part V of the form I need to report:

amounts paid or received in connection with the formation, dissolution, acquisition, and disposition of the entity, including contributions to, and distributions from, the entity

From my understanding, I don't need to file this form, because I have no reportable transactions as per the IRS website. But maybe the formation could be a problem.