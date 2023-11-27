I paid 2100 dollars for a vehicle but on the bill of sale he put $839.75. I paid with card through cash app so I have proof of what I actually paid. I purchased the vehicle got less than a quarter mile down the road and the car started smoking and I had to have it towed home. I mean after thousands I didn't even get half a mile down the road. I called them as soon as I pulled up at the gas station MAYBE a quarter mile down the road and received no answer. I called back the net day and was treated like crap and guy kept cutting me off and saying "oh well we can't help you" all I was asking for is if ANYTHING they could have had to pay my vehicle towed home. It is sold "As is no warranty" but I just want to know if there is some legal action I can take? This seems completely unfair!