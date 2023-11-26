0

It's not unusual for a legal entity to have an IBAN, but why does a company that isn't a bank have an entire SWIFT BIC code (APLEUS66XXX) registered for them?

The sole other company which appears to have done the same is Google (GOOGUS66XXX) which leads me to believe that it must relate to the Apple and Google Pay services, respectively.

Scratch that - Microsoft is registered as MSFTUS66XXX.

Apple operates as a bank.

They offer an apple card with financing options managed in house. They also process transactions for other banks via Apple pay. Finally, apple operates a very large investment division doing business as Braeburn Capital.

