From https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/466770/why-does-apple-have-a-bic-code-registered-for-them?noredirect=1#comment691333_466770

It's not unusual for a legal entity to have an IBAN, but why does a company that isn't a bank have an entire SWIFT BIC code (APLEUS66XXX) registered for them?

The sole other company which appears to have done the same is Google (GOOGUS66XXX) which leads me to believe that it must relate to the Apple and Google Pay services, respectively.

Scratch that - Microsoft is registered as MSFTUS66XXX.