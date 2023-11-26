0

I haven't worked since this accident in 2012. I had to be helicoptered from accident site.

  I assume you are in the US since you put a "new jersey" tag
    littleadv
    35 mins ago

Attorney fees for insurance and liability claims are not tax deductible in the US.

