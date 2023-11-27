I received a settlement from a car accident of 285000.
I have a personal GST number, so can I claim the tax from my lawyer's 30% fee which seems high?
I haven't worked since this accident in 2012. I had to be helicoptered from accident site.
I received a settlement from a car accident of 285000.
-
I assume you are in the US since you put a "new jersey" tag– littleadvyesterday
-
3What is a GST number?– mhoran_psprepyesterday
-
@littleadv Why would use assume that? "GST number" is not a US term. It's used in the UK, Canada, and India (and maybe other countries) in the context of handling VAT.– nobodyyesterday
-
2The OP tagged the question as "new jersey". I suspect the gst number means it's some kind of scam– littleadvyesterday
-
You should have considered whether the lawyer's fee was acceptable before hiring them rather than complaining afterward. Though realistically, hiring a competent lawyer for this sort of claim IS almost always expensive; that's just the way the system works.– keshlamyesterday
1 Answer
Attorney fees for insurance and liability claims are not tax deductible in the US.
-
But the insurance payout itself generally wouldn't be taxable income in the United States, would it? 6 hours ago
-
@jeffronicus depending on what the payout is. It may be taxable. 5 hours ago