I received a settlement from a car accident of 285000.
I have a personal GST number, so can I claim the tax from my lawyer's 30% fee which seems high?
I haven't worked since this accident in 2012. I had to be helicoptered from accident site.

  • I assume you are in the US since you put a "new jersey" tag
    – littleadv
    yesterday
    What is a GST number?
    – mhoran_psprep
    yesterday
  • @littleadv Why would use assume that? "GST number" is not a US term. It's used in the UK, Canada, and India (and maybe other countries) in the context of handling VAT.
    – nobody
    yesterday
    The OP tagged the question as "new jersey". I suspect the gst number means it's some kind of scam
    – littleadv
    yesterday
  • You should have considered whether the lawyer's fee was acceptable before hiring them rather than complaining afterward. Though realistically, hiring a competent lawyer for this sort of claim IS almost always expensive; that's just the way the system works.
    – keshlam
    yesterday

Attorney fees for insurance and liability claims are not tax deductible in the US.

  • But the insurance payout itself generally wouldn't be taxable income in the United States, would it?
    – jeffronicus
    6 hours ago
  • @jeffronicus depending on what the payout is. It may be taxable.
    – littleadv
    5 hours ago

