I've been learning about dirty prices on bonds from the following video: https://youtu.be/N58sZT1zd-M

The dirty price is the clean price + any money that has theoretically accumulated since the last coupon payment.

I'm wondering why the dirty price doesn't include all coupons that have been received since the bond was issued. Doesn't the seller of the bond need to be compensated for those coupons in some way?