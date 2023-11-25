I've got an offer from car dealer to lease a new car for 24 months:

Lease offer (I haven't seen contract yet):

operational lease

first payment 45%

interest 1.59% (for 24 month)

buying out a car at the end 19%

they say it's up to me where I'll insure the car

total cost of the leasing (including buy out) 102.24%

However the loan for the same car with high first payment will cost 10%. They say that they have special black week deal for leasing.

I'm wondering is it possible to have only 2.24% cost in case of leasing or where the hidden payments could be?