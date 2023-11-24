For perfectly hedged investments the investments would be perfectly anti-correlated, i.e. if the value of investment A goes down, the value of investment B goes up an equivalent amount, and visa versa. The purpose of a hedge is not to maximize gain, but to avoid risk, i.e. lock in a certain return.

There is a casual common wisdom that stock returns and bond returns are somewhat anti-correlated: bonds have to be cheaper when the stock market is doing well and visa versa. This is roughly true much of the time, but there seem to be periods when the stock market and bond market are correlated rather than anti-correlated, that is bonds and stock can both be down or up at the same time. If that's the case owning bonds won't act as a hedge against stock market declines. Folks argue that has exactly been the case for the last few years.

Is it true? Will it continue to be true? Shrug. You pay your money and you takes your chances.