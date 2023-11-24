Condolences on the loss of your son. Unfortunately, there probably isn't a lot to do here.

A co-signer is equally responsible for repaying the loan as the borrower. From the finance company's perspective, they'd probably lose money repossessing the car-- most cars depreciate faster than the loan balance declines until close to the end of the loan. They've got a borrower that is legally responsible for paying off the loan (you) and they think you're likely to be able to pay. So they're not interested in repossessing the car and taking the loss, they'd rather take the risk that you're going to keep making the monthly payments.

You could sell the car and pay off whatever the difference is between the value of the car and the balance of the loan. That's likely to be a decently large number though. Or you could keep making the monthly payments.

It is possible that the finance company would be more willing to repossess the car if they thought you were unwilling to pay. But that would require actually not paying and dealing with a charged off loan and a repossession on your credit report. That is probably not something you want to risk.