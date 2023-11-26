You didn't provide enough information to answer your question. the IRS did not allow for that deduction because Schedule 1 was not filed - what is this based on? Did they receive an official letter? If so - what type of letter and what exactly does it say? It matters, because different IRS communications require different responses.

It may be that the return is currently under the examination ("audit"), and they need to talk to the examining officer and explain the situation to them. In that case, just faxing the missing piece of paper may be enough.

It may be that the return was accepted, but the specific deduction was rejected, and then you'd need to understand why. Missing schedule usually would lead to a CP2000 letter, to which they would again respond with the copy of the missing schedule.

It is impossible to answer your question with the information provided.

The general guidance from the IRS for this situation is not to file an amended return:

Also, don’t file an amended return because you forgot to attach tax forms such as Forms W-2 or schedules. If necessary, the IRS normally sends a request asking for those documents.

General advice: