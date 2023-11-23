In Europe, retailers commonly offer cash discounts for up-front payment, as well as interest-free installment plans.

For example, if I'm making a €10,000 purchase, I could pay today and receive a 10% cash discount, or I could pay over 36 months in equal interest-free installments.

What's a reasonable way to figure out if one of these options is likely to offer substantially better value than the other?

Given each potential purchase offers a different cash discount and installment period, I'd like to figure out a good rule of thumb for making these choices. Am I on the right track in thinking I need to estimate the future value of the installment plan and compare to the present value of the cash payment? Is there anything else I need to consider, like fluctuating inflation rates, or the opportunity cost of not investing in the meantime?