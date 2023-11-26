Is there a similar product in Germany to the South African living annuity versus a guaranteed annuity? We have double citizenship, South African and German. Born in South Africa and emigrated to Germany 10 years ago. Never worked in Germany, so we do not have a pension insurance here. Now we need to plan for future. We are aged 66 and 74.
4It would be helpful to describe the features of the product you are interested in-- not a lot of folks are going to be really familiar with both South African and German financial systems. My guess is that you are looking for an immediate annuity not a guaranteed annuity. But there may be some features of a SA living annuity that you are looking for that would be different– Justin CaveNov 22 at 14:47
