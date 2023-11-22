0

Let's say Business man X is the owner of a private company. At one point, he decides to take the company public by offering stocks (without distributing dividends). As the private company, now public, is anticipated to undergo further expansion, individuals begin purchasing its stocks with the expectation of selling them at a higher price in the future.

Is X essentially receiving free money By Initially selling the stocks to the shareholders ?

Shareholders are making profits by trading the stocks of X's company among themselves, while X only needs to focus on growing the company.

    It's not free, there's the ownership part of it
    – littleadv
    36 mins ago
  • @littleadv yes I know, but it is just a label, the owner of the company will just sell the stocks, without actually paying back the other "Owners" or distributing the profit
    – Djebbar Abderrahmene
    28 mins ago
  • @littleadv they will just make money by trading the stocks among them
    – Djebbar Abderrahmene
    27 mins ago
    The point is that it's not free. The company does give something in return.
    – littleadv
    15 mins ago

