Let's say Business man X is the owner of a private company. At one point, he decides to take the company public by offering stocks (without distributing dividends). As the private company, now public, is anticipated to undergo further expansion, individuals begin purchasing its stocks with the expectation of selling them at a higher price in the future.

Is X essentially receiving free money By Initially selling the stocks to the shareholders ?

Shareholders are making profits by trading the stocks of X's company among themselves, while X only needs to focus on growing the company.