If you are an individual – not a one-person company, not a partnership, not an HMRC-registered sole trader, not self-employed, not VAT-registered – and you want to register in Britain with Amazon as a seller, whether "individual" or "professional", what tax information do you need to supply to Amazon? Will it be OK just to give them your National Insurance number?

The particular case is of someone who plans to print up 500 issues of a book and then try to sell them, either filling orders himself or using "fulfilment by Amazon". (Perhaps there are different answers for these two cases.)

Please assume there is no intent to evade tax (he will declare all income to the HMRC), to deceive anyone in any way, or to obscure his identity from Amazon (he will prove it with a passport or whatever is required).

The question boils down to whether an individual can act in this fashion, both under Amazon's rules and procedures and without breaching any British tax law or rules, in order to create an income for himself as an individual (not as any kind of state-registered business), or would this be impossible because of Amazon's rules, the state's position (statutory or policy), or both?

Thanks in advance for help with this.