If/When your company gets acquired, your 10,000 shares will either be bought outright at some fixed price based on the terms of the acquisition and you will receive cash, or they will be converted to the acquiring company's shares at some fixed ratio (e.g. you might get 1 new share for every 5 old shares).

If your stock gets exchanged, you can decide at that time whether to sell them or not (provided that selling is allowed in the terms of the deal and your employment).

The tax consequences will be based on the difference in value between when your shares are sold and when you earned them.